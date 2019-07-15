Sheffield weather forecast: This is how hot it will be in Sheffield as temperatures soar
The weather is set to be bright on Monday 15 July, with sunny skies and warm temperatures throughout the day.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will begin with some cloud, before bright sunshine hits from 10am onwards. The temperature will reach 19C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
Early afternoon will continue to see bright skies, with some cloud from 3pm onwards. The temperature will continue to rise during the afternoon, reaching 22C at 4pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Early evening will see some small sunny spells, turning cloudy from 6pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 23C by 5pm, dipping to 19C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow will see a mixture of sunshine, cloud and light rain. Maximum temperature of 24C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 16 July to Thursday 25 July said: Friday 19 July to Sunday 28 July said: “Probably turning more widely unsettled on Friday, with rain and stronger winds moving northeast across the UK.
“The heaviest rain will most likely be across southern and western parts, although there is some uncertainty in the forecast at this stage.
“Into the weekend and the following week, conditions will probably stay changeable and breezy at times, with showers or longer spells of rain but also some brighter and drier spells.