Sheffield weather forecast: Temperatures set to soar in Sheffield today
The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine throughout the day.
Sheffield will also be warm throughout the day as temperatures continue to rise.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will see bright, clear skies. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
This afternoon will continue to see bright, interrupted sunshine. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 3pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Early evening will then see bursts of pure sunshine, before turning clear but dry throughout the remainder of the evening. The temperature will dip to 13C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow will then see bright sunshine throughout the morning, turning to cloud by mid-afternoon. Maximum temperature of 19C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 28 May to Thursday 6 June said: “Tuesday will see sunny spells and showers for many areas, the showers initially in the north and east, then developing widely through the day.
“Some showers will be heavy with thunder possible, merging into longer spells of rain in places.”