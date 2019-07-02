Sheffield weather forecast: Sunshine and cloud as temperatures rise
The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 2 July, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
This afternoon will then be mostly cloudy, with some small, sunny intervals. The temperature will reach 19C by 4pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
This evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 14C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 12C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Tomorrow will see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 21C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 6 July to Monday 15 July said: “Early cloud in the south on Saturday should soon clear leaving sunny spells.
“Breezy in the east, with perhaps a few showers, but generally dry across the rest of the UK.
“By Sunday there's a risk of some thundery showers in the southwest, with settled weather continuing elsewhere. Temperatures near normal for most, but locally rather cool in the north.”
“Through the second week of July there is likely to be a good deal of fine and settled weather, however the north and northwest may be cloudy and breezy with spells of rain at times.”