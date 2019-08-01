Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny start but this is when rain will hit Sheffield
The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 1 August, with sun, cloud and rain.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will begin cloudy, with light rain from 11am onwards. The temperature will reach 19C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
This afternoon will see a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 22C by 3pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
This evening will see light rain hit between 6pm and 9pm, turning clear and dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 17C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow is then set to see rain throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 21C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 5 August to Wednesday 14 August said: “Bands of rain and showers are likely to move northeastwards across the UK during Monday, with heaviest rain towards the northwest.
“The south is likely to see the driest and brightest weather, but more persistent rain may reach the southwest later Monday and into Tuesday.
“Through the rest of the week, low pressure is likely to be located just to the west of the UK. This would bring west to southwesterly winds across the majority of the UK.”