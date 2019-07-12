Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny start but this is when rain will hit
The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Friday 12 July, with rain, sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will begin with a mixture of sunshine and cloud. The temperature will reach 19C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
Early afternoon will then see sunshine, before light rain hits between 1pm and 2pm. This will then ease and return back to a mixture of sunshine and cloud throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will increase to its peak of 21C by 4pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
This evening then see rain from 5pm until around 9pm, remaining clear and dry for the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 16C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow will then be cloud during the morning, changing to light showers by early evening. Maximum temperature of 21C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 16 July to Thursday 25 July said: “It will turn cloudier in the west on Tuesday, with a risk of showers and thunderstorms developing here.
“Elsewhere it will still be largely sunny, however through the rest of the week, Atlantic weather systems are likely to bring some wetter and possibly windier spells across the UK.
“This unsettled weather will be more especially across the north and west, with a possibility of thunderstorms.”