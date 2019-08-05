Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny start but this is when it will rain in Sheffield
The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 5 August, with sun, cloud and rain.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will mostly see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
Early afternoon will see a mixture of sunshine and cloud, with light rain hitting from 4pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 1pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
This evening will see some sunshine, before turning cloudy and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 17C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 14C.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow is then set to see sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. Maximum temperature of 21C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 9 August to Sunday 18 August said: “After a sunny start to Friday, showers will develop.
“Outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain and strong winds will then arrive into the southwest.
“The band of rain will gradually spread northeastwards, and will be followed by warm, humid conditions and heavy showers as we head into the weekend.
“For the following week, an area of low pressure will stay close to the UK.”