Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny start but this is when cloud could spoil plans later
The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 3 September, with cloud sunny spells.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will see mostly bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
This afternoon is then set to see cloud from 1pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by late afternoon.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
This evening will then be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 14C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow will then begin with sunny intervals, changing to light showers by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 17C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 7 September to Monday 16 September said: “The weekend will be unsettled and probably windy at first, with showers or longer spells of rain.
“Then drier, brighter and quieter conditions will probably arrive in the west and northwest of the UK, before slowly extend to other areas over the course of the weekend.
“It will most likely be rather cool with some chilly nights under clear skies. Into next week, confidence quickly becomes low.”