Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny start but this is when cloud could spoil plans
The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 2 September, with sunny spells and cloud.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning is set to begin with bright sunshine, before cloud creeps in from 9am onwards. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
This afternoon is then set to see cloud throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 1pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
This evening will remain cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 14C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow is then set to begin with sunny intervals, before changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 20C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 6 September to Sunday 15 September said: “The weekend will stay unsettled and probably windy at first, with showers or longer spells of rain, probably soon transferring from the northwest to eastern parts of the UK.
“Drier, brighter and quieter conditions will probably become established in the west and northwest of the UK and slowly extend to other areas over the course of the weekend.
“It will most likely be rather cool with some chilly nights in any quieter interludes.”