Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny start but this is when cloud could spoil plans
The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 7 August, with sunshine and cloud.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 19C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
This afternoon will then become cloudier, with a mixture of cloud and some sunshine throughout the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 20C by 1pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Early evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 14C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow is then set to see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 22C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 11 August to Tuesday 20 August said: “Unsettled weather will continue through Sunday, but showers probably fewer and lighter than on Saturday.
“Strong winds, particularly in the south at first, will continue to ease throughout the day.
“Monday is likely to be drier and brighter, but still some showers around. Further rain, possibly heavy is likely to spread from the west by Tuesday.”