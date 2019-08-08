Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when heavy rain could spoil plans
The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 8 August, with sunshine and cloud.
However, heavy rain could spoil plans over the next few days as the Met Office issues weather warnings.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
Early afternoon will be mostly cloudy, with some small sunny spells. The temperature will reach its peak of 22C by 3pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Early evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 16C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of sunshine, cloud and heavy rain. A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is also currently in place. Maximum temperature of 23C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 12 August to Wednesday 21 August said: “Monday will be another day of showers and sunny spells.
“The showers will again be heavy at times with a risk of thunderstorms and blustery winds.
“Further rain, which may be heavy, is likely to spread from the west by Tuesday.
“Through the rest of the period low pressure close to the UK is likely to maintain unsettled conditions, with some prolonged spells of rain followed by periods scattered, heavy and sometimes thundery showers.”