Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when cloud could spoil plans later
The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 22 August, with bright sunshine and cloud.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will begin with a mixture of sunny intervals and some cloud, with bright sunshine from 11am onwards, continuing throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 19C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
This afternoon will see sunshine continuing, before turning overcast for a period of time between 1pm and 3pm. Sunshine will then return from 3pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 3pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Early evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. Overnight temperature of 16C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. Maximum temperature of 23C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 26 August to Wednesday 4 September said: “Monday will be dry and sunny for the majority, although with the continued risk of low cloud and fog around far west and northeastern coasts.
“A cloudier day for northwestern parts with strengthening winds and some rain here.
“Remaining very warm for most and hot in the southeast, with a small chance for some thundery showers here later on.
“Through the end of August and early September we will see a good deal of dry weather and sunshine.”