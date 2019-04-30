Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see a mixture of sunshine and cloud throughout the morning. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 12C by 12pm.

The Met Office said: “Mist and fog soon clearing to leave a dry day with sunny spells.”

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will then see mostly bright sunshine, turning cloudy between 3pm and 4pm. The temperature will climb to its peak of 17C by 3pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will see some small sunny spells, before turning cloudy but remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 12C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is then set to see cloud throughout most of the day, with the chance of light showers during the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 4 May to Monday 13 May said: “Cold, showery conditions will probably affect the east and far north on Saturday, with the showers likely to be wintry over northern hills.

“For the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend a pattern of generally dry weather is likely to develop, with a fair amount of sunshine across most parts, although western and northern areas may eventually see some more changeable and windier conditions later.”