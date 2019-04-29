Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will be mostly bright, with bursts of pure sunshine. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 11C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will then be overcast throughout. The temperature will climb to its peak of 14C by 5pm.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will then see some small sunny spells, before remaining clear and dry for the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 9C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is then set to be cloudy throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 30 April to Thursday 9 May said: “Tuesday looks like being dry and bright for most, with temperatures a little above average, though there is a risk of rain in Northern Ireland.

“A pattern of generally dry weather looks likely to continue for the first few days of May and into the bank holiday weekend.

“Day time temperatures may well become relatively warm and springlike, though less warm than we had last week.

“Reduced cloud amounts at night mean that night time temperatures may be fairly cold, with some fog patches, and even some late frost in susceptible parts of the north.”