Sheffield weather forecast: Rain hits Sheffield but this is when it will stop
The weather in Sheffield is set to a mixed bag on Wednesday 4 September, with sunshine, cloud and rain.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will see heavy rain turn to sunshine, before light hits at 11am. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
Early afternoon will se sunny spells, before light rain hits from 2pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 1pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
This evening will see light rain continue, easing by around 8pm and then remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 9C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow will then see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 16C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 8 September to Tuesday 17 September said: “It should be a chilly and bright start to Sunday for many and remaining largely dry too. Cloud builds through the afternoon but there should still be some bright or sunny spells.
“Perhaps breezy with light rain in the far northwest.
“Next week will probably be rather changeable with spells of rain. Some drier, brighter and quieter interludes expected too, these most frequent in the south.”