Sheffield weather forecast: Rain hits Sheffield but this is when it will stop

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict rain and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict rain and cloud throughout the day.

This morning is set to see light rain ease by around 10am, turning cloudy throughout the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach 6C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will be overcast throughout, but light rain is set to return from 3pm onwards. The temperature will climb, reaching its peak of 10C by 5pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Light rain will continue throughout the evening, easing off by around 9pm. The temperature will dip to 8C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of bright sunshine, cloud and light showers throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 14 May to Thursday 23 May said: “High pressure will dominate the weather across the UK into next week, which will give predominately fine, dry and settled weather with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

“However, with clear skies and light winds overnight it will turn chilly with the risk of patchy rural frost, also some isolated mist and fog patches.”