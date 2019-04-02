Sheffield weather forecast: Rain hits Sheffield but this is when it will stop

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud, rain and some small sunny spells.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see a mixture of rain and cloud throughout most of the morning. The temperature will reach 6C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will then be cloudy but dry, with sunny spells occurring mid-afternoon. Light rain will then hit from 4pm onwards. The temperature will increase sightly, reaching its peak of 8C by 2pm.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Rain will ease by early evening. The rest of the evening will then remain clear and dry. The temperature will dip to 4C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 2C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be cloudy but dry throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 7C.



What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 6 April to Monday 15 April said: “Mixed through the weekend with areas of rain and showers affecting the UK, most prevalent in the east and northeast but possible anywhere.

“Some brighter conditions are likely too with temperatures close to normal, but feeling colder on North Sea coasts.

“This weather pattern will probably continue through early next week, before it gradually becomes more settled through to mid month.”