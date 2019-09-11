Sheffield weather forecast: Rain hits Sheffield but this is when bright sunshine will return
The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 11 September, with sunshine, cloud and rain.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will see rain ease off by around 10am, turning to a mixture of sunny spells and cloud throughout the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
This afternoon will then see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 2pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Early evening will continue to see bright sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. Overnight temperature of 12C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow will then begin sunny, changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 20C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 15 September to Tuesday 24 September said: “The middle of September is likely to be widely settled and dry with light winds and plenty of sunshine, especially in the south of the UK.
“There will be a greater chance for windier conditions, some rain and a few showers in the north, particularly for northern Scotland.
“Temperatures are expected to be near average by day, although warm in the southeast at first, and cool by night with air frosts likely in prone locations.”