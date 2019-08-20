Sheffield weather forecast: Mixed start but this is when bright sunshine will hit Sheffield
The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 20 August, with sunshine and cloud.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will begin cloudy, with bright sunshine from 10am onwards. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
This afternoon will then see bright sunshine throughout the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 4pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Early evening will see bright sunshine continue, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 13C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow is then set to see cloud throughout the day, with light showers between 2pm and 4pm. Maximum temperature of 20C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 24 August to Monday 2 September said: “There is a lot of uncertainty at this stage for the weekend's weather, but we will probably see the unsettled weather continuing across the far north and northwest, where it will often be wet and windy with a risk of coastal gales.
“For the rest of the UK though it may well be a largely dry and bright weekend. Temperatures will generally be above average across the south, but remaining closer to normal in the north.”