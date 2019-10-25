A yellow weather warning of rain has been issued by the Met Office, starting at 3pm on Friday lasting until 3pm on Saturday.

The Environment Agency said the heavy rain could lead to homes and businesses flooding as well as damage to some buildings.

They added there was a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life as well as transport delays.

Rain to hit Sheffield

Heavy rain is set to hit Sheffield at 1pm, lasting through the night until Saturday afternoon with temperatures dipping to 7C.

A month’s rain could fall in just 30 hours with snow showers set to hit parts of northern Britain today.

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said 100 to 120mm of rain is possible over the peaks of Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons in Wales.

The northern warning zone stretches from Sheffield to County Durham with forecasters issuing a ‘danger to life’ flooding warning with up to 70mm of rain possible.

Exacta weather expert James Madden said: “October is now looking like it will turn out to be colder than average with more of a chance of something wintry setting in through the second half of the month.

“There is a strong chance of widespread frosts and the chance of snowfall which will set the scene for November.

“This will pave the way for what is shaping up to be a colder than average winter with some extreme cold weather events.

Weather expert James Madden says there is a strong chance of snowfall (Image: Getty Images)

“While these could start to make an impact within the next few weeks they will be particularly troublesome from December onwards."

He added: "Snow events have been few and far between in recent years, but this winter is looking favourable to bring snow event after snow event as weather systems from the Atlantic clash with cold stagnated air over the UK.

“This is relevant as solar energy effects ocean currents including the Gulf Stream currents which have a knock-on effect on the jet stream brining cold air in the UK and bringing these weather patterns.

“Applying these factors to long-range weather indications can successfully allow us to identify cold weather patterns coming up.