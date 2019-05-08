Sheffield weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Sheffield but this is when it will stop

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see rain throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will see heavy, continuous rain throughout. The temperature will remain at 8C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will see rain ease off by around 6pm, but return again from 9pm onwards. The temperature will reach 9C by 5pm, but dip to 7C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is then set to be overcast, but dry throughout the morning, with light showers during the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 12 May - Tuesday 21 May said: “Sunday will be largely dry with sunny spells, after a chilly start with a touch of rural frost.

“High pressure looks set to become established across the UK into next week, which will bring plenty of fine, dry and settled weather, with increasing amounts of sunshine.”