Sheffield weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Sheffield but this is when it will stop

The weather is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to see heavy rain throughout the morning. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 6C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will see rain turn lighter but continue throughout the afternoon. The temperature will climb to its peak of 8C by mid-afternoon and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Light rain will continue throughout the evening, easing off at around 11pm. The temperature will dip to 5C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is then set to be brighter, with bursts of pure sunshine. Light rain is set to hit from 12pm until around 5pm. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 7 May to Thursday 16 May said: “Cloudy skies will tend to increase from the southwest through Tuesday, with some outbreaks of rain.

“The rain may turn heavy in the southwest, with the risk of gales mainly in the south and southwest.

“However, some northern areas will stay in a brighter but showery regime, with a risk of thunder in the far north.”