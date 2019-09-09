Sheffield weather forecast: Heavy rain hits but this is when it will stop
The weather in Sheffield is set to be dull on Monday 9 September, with cloud and rain.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
Heavy rain will hit throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 12C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
This afternoon will then see light rain hit from 12pm until around 2pm, before easing off and becoming overcast. Light rain will then return from 4pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 13C by 3pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Light rain will ease off by around 6pm, remaining cloudy but dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 11C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow will then see a mixture of cloud and sunshine. Maximum temperature of 18C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 13 September to Sunday 22 September said: “Friday is likely to be dry and bright in the south, but windy with blustery showers in the north.
“The dry and bright conditions are likely to spread further north for next weekend, leaving just the far north with wetter and windier weather.
“Temperatures will be around average for the time of year but chilly nights in the south may cause some early morning fog.”