Sheffield weather forecast: Cloudy start but this is when sunshine will return
The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 16 July, with cloud, sunny skies and warm temperatures throughout the day.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will be mostly cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
Early afternoon will see some cloud, with bright skies from 2pm onwards. The temperature will continue to rise during the afternoon, reaching its peak of 24C by 4pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Early evening will continue to see bright sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 19C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 17C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow will see a mixture of sunshine, cloud and light rain. Maximum temperature of 23C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 20 July to Monday 29 July said: “It will be unsettled this coming weekend, with rain clearing the northeast on Saturday.
“The rain will be followed by sunny spells and scattered, heavy showers, with the risk of thunderstorms.
“Temperatures will be near the seasonal average, but it will be warm in the south and east.
“While there will be a few showers in the northeast on Sunday, many areas will be drier, with sunny spells.”