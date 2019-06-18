Sheffield weather forecast: Cloudy start but this is when sunshine will return
The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 19 June, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
This afternoon will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will increase during the afternoon.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Early evening will then see bursts of bright sunshine. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 6pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow will be cloudy during the morning, changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 17C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 23 June to Tuesday 2 July said: “On Sunday most places will start fine, bright, and dry and remain so through much of the day, especially in northern and eastern parts.
“Temperatures will recover to normal or be locally warm.
“However, for southwestern and western parts heavy rain and some strong winds should arrive during the day as low pressure moves towards the UK from the southwest.”