Sheffield weather forecast: Cloudy start but this is when sunshine will appear

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will then start to see sunshine appear, with a mixture of bursts of bright sunshine and sunny intervals throughout the afternoon. The temperature will climb slightly to its peak of 10C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will remain sunny, with the rest of the evening set to be clear and dry. The temperature will dip to 5C by 10pm.Overnight temperature of 3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will see cloud throughout most of the day, with some small sunny spells at times. Maximum temperature of 10C.



What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 14 April to Tuesday 23 April said: “Sunday will be mostly fine and dry with sunny spells for most. Chance of a few showers in the east. Generally rather cold, with widespread overnight frost.

“Temperatures perhaps closer to normal in sheltered and sunnier western parts. There is the increasing signal into next week of conditions turning more changeable across the south and southwest with some spells of rain, with any further northward spread uncertain.

“The spells of rain are likely to be interspersed with showers, also with drier and brighter spells of weather.”