Sheffield weather forecast: Cloudy day but temperatures soar
The weather is set to be mostly dull today, with cloud throughout most of the day.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will be mostly cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
This afternoon will remain cloudy. The temperature will increase to its peak of 20C by 3pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
This evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear but dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 16C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 13C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow will then be cloudy throughout the day, but it will remain warm with a maximum temperature of 21C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 4 June to Thursday 13 June said: “Tuesday and Wednesday see fresher conditions established across the UK, with most places seeing showers or some longer spells of rain interspersed by bright or sunny spells.
“The bulk of the rain will probably be in the northwest and here temperatures will be below normal, and it will be windy at times.”