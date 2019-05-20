Sheffield weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans later
The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will see bright sunshine throughout the morning, becoming cloudier after 11am. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 2pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
This evening will see some sunny spells, before turning clear but dry throughout the remainder of the evening. The temperature will dip to 12C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow will see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 18C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 24 May to Sunday 2 June said: “Friday is likely to be a showery day with variable but often large amounts of cloud.
“Any sunny spells may trigger heavy showers with a risk of thunder and showers may merge to give longer spells of rain across the north and the far south.
“Temperatures should be near to normal. This changeable weather is expected to continue into the Bank Holiday weekend with strong winds and spells of rain likely, at first, before clearing to a mixture of sunshine and showers.”