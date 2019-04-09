  Sheffield weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will be mostly bright, with sunshine throughout the morning. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 9C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will be mostly sunny, before turning cloudier towards late afternoon.The temperature will rise slightly to 11C by 3pm.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will then turn clear and remain dry throughout the rest of the night. The temperature will dip to 6C by 10pm.Overnight temperature of 3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will see sunshine throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 11C.



What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 13 April to Monday 22 April said: “The weekend will be largely fine and dry with sunny spells for many. Perhaps a few scattered showers are possible in the east.

“Generally rather cold, with widespread overnight frost. Temperatures perhaps closer to normal in sheltered and sunnier western parts.

“There is the increasing signal into next week of conditions turning more changeable across the south and southwest with some spells of rain, with any further northward spread uncertain.”