Sheffield weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans
The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 18 July, with cloud, sunny skies and warm temperatures throughout the day.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning is set to see a cloudy start, with sunshine creeping in from 9am. The temperature will reach 19C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
Early afternoon will see some cloud, before turning to bright sunshine throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 2pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Early evening is set to remain sunny, before turning clear and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 17C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 14C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow is set to begin with sunny intervals, before changing to heavy rain by late morning. Maximum temperature of 20C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 22 July to Wednesday 31 July said: “This period will likely see a northwest to southeast split in the weather across the UK with northwestern parts experiencing spells of rain, which could be heavy at times, as well as some periods of strong wind bringing a risk of coastal gales.
“By contrast, the southern and southeastern parts of the UK should see much drier and warmer weather, which could become hot and rather humid at times, especially early to mid next week.”