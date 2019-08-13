Sheffield weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud and rain could spoil plans later
The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 13 August, with sunshine and cloud.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will begin with bright sunshine, with a period of cloud between 11am and 12pm. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
Early afternoon will see bright sunshine, with light rain between 2pm and 3pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 2pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Early evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 10C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow is then set to see rain throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 17C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 17 August to Monday 26 August said: “The unsettled theme looks set to continue through this weekend, with low pressure systems affecting the UK.
“This is likely to bring spells of rain, which could be heavy at times. These will be interspersed by brighter and showery interludes across the UK.”
“It will be windy too, with gales at times, especially in the north and west.”