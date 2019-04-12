Sheffield weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is how long it will last

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see bright, uninterrupted sunshine. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will climb slightly to its peak of 9C by 3pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will be overcast, but dry. The temperature will dip to 4C by 11pm.Overnight temperature of 1C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will again see bright sunshine in the early morning, turning cloudy from mid-morning onwards. Maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 16 April to Thursday 25 April said: “Central and eastern areas will be largely dry to start the period, with some bright or sunny spells likely.

“In the west and southwest however, it will be cloudier initially, with some rain or scattered showers at times, and they could be accompanied by strong winds.

“Temperatures should rise to average occasionally, and they could turn locally rather warm in the south and east.”