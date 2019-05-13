Sheffield weather forecast: Bright sunshine as temperatures soar

The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine throughout most of the day and warmer temperatures.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine throughout most of the day and warmer temperatures.

This morning is set to bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will rise quickly, reaching 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will continue to see sunshine, becoming cloudier at around 3pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 2pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will see some sunshine, before remaining clear and dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 13C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will see bright sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 17 May to Sunday 26 May said: “On Friday we will see a change to cloudier conditions, with showers increasingly likely across the UK, along with strengthening winds. the showers are most likely to be across central and eastern areas.

“The winds will lower daytime temperatures below the seasonal average, particularly in the south and east.”