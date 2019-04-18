Sheffield weather forecast: Bright sunshine as temperatures continue to rise

The weather is set to be mostly bright today, as forecasters predict sunshine and some cloud.

Temperatures will remain warm, with this weekend seeing temperatures soar to 19/20C as the week progresses.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 14C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will begin cloudy, before bright, uninterrupted sunshine hits from 1pm onwards. The temperature will climb to its peak of 18C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will continue to see some sunshine, with the rest of the evening remaining clear and dry. The temperature will dip to 10C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 19C.

Saturday and Sunday will then see a splendid peak temperature of around 19/20C.



What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 22 April to Wednesday 1 May said: “During Easter Monday it may turn cooler and more unsettled across northern and western areas, with stronger winds and outbreaks of heavy rain. Many other areas will stay dry with warm spells of sunshine continuing.

“Thereafter, for the remainder of April there is low confidence in the forecast, but the weather will perhaps become more changeable and generally less warm, at least for a time with showers or longer spells of rain and some periods with stronger winds.”