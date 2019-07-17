Sheffield weather forecast: Bright start but this is when rain is set to hit Sheffield
The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 17 July, with cloud, sunny skies and rain.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning is set to see bright sunshine, turning cloudy at around 11am. The temperature will reach 22C by 12pm.
This afternoon will then be mostly cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 23C by 1pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Rain is then set to hit from 6pm until around 9pm. The temperature will dip to 16C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow will be cloudy during the morning, changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 21C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 20 July to Monday 29 July explains that “Sunday 21 July to Tuesday 30 July said: “Sunday will bring a mixture of sunshine and showers across northern Britain, with largely dry conditions to close out the weekend in the south.
“Into the start of next week, low pressure is most likely to be close to northwest Britain, bringing stronger winds and occasionally heavy rain.
“Further southeast, it should be mostly dry with the potential to tap into very warm air drifting north out of Europe.”