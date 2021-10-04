Sheffield weather: Flooding possible as Met Office issues yellow warning for rain
A day of heavy downpours in Sheffield could cause flooding in places, say forecasters.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Tuesday, October 5, from 2am to 11.59pm.
It says ‘heavy and persistent rain’ during the day is likely to cause transport disruption, with delays to buses and train services, and car journeys expected to take longer, and could lead to flooding in a few homes and businesses.
Read More
Rain, accompanied by strengthening winds, is expected to move north and eastwards across the region early on Tuesday, becoming slow-moving over parts of northeast England and, later, also eastern England, according to the Met Office.
Fifteen to 30mm of rain is expected to fall quite widely. Over eastern and northeastern England, 40-50 mm of rain is likely to fall in some parts with 50-75 mm also possible in a few spots.
Thankfully, things look set to brighten up on Wednesday, with clear skies forecast, while Thursday will bring a mix of cloud and sunshine, with a high of 19C.
Below is the full hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield on Tuesday, according to the Met Office.
12am: Heavy rain, 11C
1am: Heavy rain, 11C
2am: Heavy rain, 11C
3am: Light rain, 10C
4am: Light rain, 10C
5am: Light rain, 11C
6am: Partly cloudy, 11C
7am: Partly cloudy, 11C
8am: Sunny intervals, 10C
9am: Cloudy, 11C
10am: Cloudy, 11C
11am: Overcast, 12C
12pm: Light shower, 12C
1pm: Light shower, 12C
2pm: Heavy shower, 12C
3pm: Heavy rain, 12C
4pm: Heavy rain, 11C
5pm: Heavy rain, 11C
6pm: Heavy rain, 11C
7pm: Heavy rain, 10C
8pm: Heavy shower, 10C
9pm: Light shower, 10C
10pm: Partly cloudy, 10C
11pm: Partly cloudy, 10C