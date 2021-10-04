Sheffield weather: Flooding possible as Met Office issues yellow warning for rain

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Tuesday, October 5, from 2am to 11.59pm.

It says ‘heavy and persistent rain’ during the day is likely to cause transport disruption, with delays to buses and train services, and car journeys expected to take longer, and could lead to flooding in a few homes and businesses.

A weather warning for rain in Sheffield has been issued

Rain, accompanied by strengthening winds, is expected to move north and eastwards across the region early on Tuesday, becoming slow-moving over parts of northeast England and, later, also eastern England, according to the Met Office.

Fifteen to 30mm of rain is expected to fall quite widely. Over eastern and northeastern England, 40-50 mm of rain is likely to fall in some parts with 50-75 mm also possible in a few spots.

Thankfully, things look set to brighten up on Wednesday, with clear skies forecast, while Thursday will bring a mix of cloud and sunshine, with a high of 19C.

Below is the full hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield on Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

12am: Heavy rain, 11C

1am: Heavy rain, 11C

2am: Heavy rain, 11C

3am: Light rain, 10C

4am: Light rain, 10C

5am: Light rain, 11C

6am: Partly cloudy, 11C

7am: Partly cloudy, 11C

8am: Sunny intervals, 10C

9am: Cloudy, 11C

10am: Cloudy, 11C

11am: Overcast, 12C

12pm: Light shower, 12C

1pm: Light shower, 12C

2pm: Heavy shower, 12C

3pm: Heavy rain, 12C

4pm: Heavy rain, 11C

5pm: Heavy rain, 11C

6pm: Heavy rain, 11C

7pm: Heavy rain, 10C

8pm: Heavy shower, 10C

9pm: Light shower, 10C

10pm: Partly cloudy, 10C