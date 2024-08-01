Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s August, and yet the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Sheffield.

If you’ve woken up this morning feeling a bit blue - it’s completely understandable. It’s the first of August and in typical British fashion, we have opened the curtains to a torrential downpour.

Thankfully, the Met Office has forecast that this weather won’t be sticking around for long.

Sheffield has been been handed a weather warning on the first day of August. Picture shows heavy rain on Barker's Pool. | National World

What is the weather forecast in Sheffield today, Thursday, August 1?

For much of England and Wales, a yellow weather warning is in place today until 11.59pm for thunderstorms.

The Met Office has said that an area of ‘showery rain’ is likely to develop today and move northeastwards across parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England. They said this will be “heavy and perhaps thundery at times, persisting through Thursday morning before easing towards midday”. It added that some areas could see 25-50mm of rain over the course of a few hours.

Thankfully, it seems Sheffield will have seen most of the downpour by around 10am.

From here, temperatures will begin to rise, peaking at 24C by around 4pm. We can expect sunny intervals for much of the day, but there is a risk of heavy showers developing in the afternoon with the potential of turning thundery.

What about the rest of the week?

We are set for a pleasant long weekend. On Friday we will see a maximum temperature of 26C, and sunny intervals changing to light showers by around 10pm.

Saturday we can expect sunny intervals, with very little chance of rain. Temperatures will reach up to 22C. And Sunday will see highs of 23C, with more sunny intervals, changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.