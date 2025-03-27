Children and families gearing up for the Easter holidays will be happy to know Sheffield is set to enjoy a warm couples of weeks.

Schools break up for two weeks this Friday (March 28) and give families the chance for time together until April 13.

The weather forecast for the Easter holidays in Sheffield is looking promising (generic photo: Adobe Stock)

Thankfully, the Met Office is forecasting that much of that time in Sheffield is set to be warm, sunny and with little chance of rain.

And with clocks due to go forward this Sunday (March 30) and sunset moving to as late as 7.40pm, it should mean Sheffield can jump right into enjoying the longer days ahead to the fullest.

Here is the forecast in Sheffield from the Met Office for the Easter Holidays

Friday, March 28

Friday will see a band of rain move east during the very early hours leaving a breezy and cooler day with scattered showers, some clouds, sunny spells, with highs of 11C.

Saturday, March 29

On Saturday, early sunshine is expected until around 12 noon, followed by light clouds and chance of rain for much of the afternoon and highs of 13C. If the forecast holds, this should be some of the last rain the city sees for over a week.

Sunday, March 30 - Clocks go forward!

Sunday will see patchy cloud and sunny spells during the morning, before brightening up considerably towards midday and the afternoon, with highs of 16C and little to no chance of rain.

Monday, March 31

Little ones will be grateful to be off school with the week ahead starting Monday. Patchy cloud in the morning should clear up into a warm and sunny Monday with highs of 17C and no chance of rain.

Tuesday onwards, April 1 - 3

The Met Office is forecasting Tuesday and Thursday will be marked by hopefully unbroken sunshine reaching highs of 19C on Wednesday and Thursday. BBC Weather further predicts this will last until the end of the weekend, with sun forecast Thursday through Sunday and perhaps cooling down to around 15C. BBC Weather unfortunately expects some heavy rain in the week afterwards by April 8 and 9.

