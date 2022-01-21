Here is what the weather will be like in Sheffield this weekend

High pressure will dominate the weather into the weekend and early next week. You can look forward to mainly dry conditions, with a few bright spells at times.

This evening it will turn slightly chilly as the temperature drops to around 3 degrees Celcius, although it will feel much colder. Skies will remain clear throughout the night, and there is a chance that mist could develop in some areas.

Saturday, January 22, will be a largely cloudy but generally dry day with bright or sunny spells for some. It will once again be chilly at night with possible patchy frost. The temperature maximum temperature will be around 8 degrees Celcius.

Sunday, January 23, is expected to be another dry day with bright spells. Winds will be light, and it will feel cold. The maximum temperature will be 7 degrees Celcius.

Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy, with fog likely during the mornings and some bright spells coming in the afternoon.

The Met Office has said that the settled conditions will continue, although rain could be on the way accompanied by some strong winds.