Sheffield weather: Dry conditions, bright spells and mist and fog forecast for Sheffield this weekend

If you’re out and about in the steel city this weekend, you can look forward to mainly dry conditions.

This evening, it will be dry with clear skies initially but will become increasingly murky, with areas of mist, fog and low cloud developing along with patchy frost. Temperatures will drop into minus figures overnight.

Saturday will be a chilly, murky and largely cloudy day, with mist and fog gradually lifting throughout the morning. Conditions are set to improve later into the afternoon with a few bright spells and patchy cloud. The maximum temperature on Saturday will be 5C

Sunday will be dry with plenty of sunshine. It will be a milder day than Saturday, as temperatures reach 8C.

Monday and Tuesday will be largely dry with clear or sunny spells, although it is expected to be cold overnight, with the possibility of frost and fog patches developing.

The Met Office has said that conditions are likely to remain settled for the duration of next week, with sunny spells and patchy cloud expected.

However, they have also said there remains a possibility that low pressure could move east, bringing strong winds and showers at the end of next week.