South Yorkshire will be clouded over for much of today (June 30) with a small chance of rain all day and highs of around 20C at 4pm.

Then, starting at around 5pm, the region is expected to see a sharp, sudden downpour until 8pm.

It is likely to stay dry and cloudy overnight, but the Met Office is forecasting a good chance thunderstorms by early afternoon on Friday.

