Sheffield weather: Dry all day until showers arrive to rain all through the night

Sheffield can expect another dry and humid day ahead of showers arriving later this afternoon to rain all night.

By Alastair Ulke
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 8:15 am

Residents might have been disappointed after the downpour forecasters promised on Monday didn’t bother.

Second time lucky – Sheffield will be dry and cloudy with highs of 22C and a light breeze today (August 16) before showers set in at 4pm.

It is then predicted to rain all night, falling hardest at 10pm and 2am, before coming to an end at 8am.

Weather forecast for Sheffield on Tuesday, August 16.

