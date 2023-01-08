Sheffield is to be hit by several days of rain over the next week, according to forecasters.

Experts at The Met Office state it is expected to rain in Sheffield every day between now (Sunday, January 8) and Thursday (January 12).

This comes as a yellow weather warning is to be put in place on Tuesday for parts of Derbyshire, including Buxton, Bakewell and Glossop, into Manchester and other parts of the North West.

The Met Office forecast for Sheffield for tonight states: “A breezy evening with some clear skies initially, before further bands of showers move in from west overnight. Clearer spells possible during early hours as showers ease off. Minimum temperature 4°C.”

Moving into Monday, further blustery showers expected through the morning, mostly in the west. Sunnier spells are expected in the east during the afternoon, although still feeling cold. Windy, with gales possible over high ground. Maximum temperature 7 °C.