News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield weather: Days of wet and blustery weather forecast for city as yellow rain warning imposed in neighbouring region

Sheffield is to be hit by several days of rain over the next week, according to forecasters.

By Sarah Marshall
2 hours ago
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 1:52pm

Experts at The Met Office state it is expected to rain in Sheffield every day between now (Sunday, January 8) and Thursday (January 12).

This comes as a yellow weather warning is to be put in place on Tuesday for parts of Derbyshire, including Buxton, Bakewell and Glossop, into Manchester and other parts of the North West.

Hide Ad

The Met Office forecast for Sheffield for tonight states: “A breezy evening with some clear skies initially, before further bands of showers move in from west overnight. Clearer spells possible during early hours as showers ease off. Minimum temperature 4°C.”

Most Popular
Experts at The Met Office state it is expected to rain in Sheffield every day between now (Sunday, January 8) and Thursday (January 12).
Hide Ad

Moving into Monday, further blustery showers expected through the morning, mostly in the west. Sunnier spells are expected in the east during the afternoon, although still feeling cold. Windy, with gales possible over high ground. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

The outlook for Tuesday to Thursday suggests the weather will remain unsettled with periods of showers and rain moving east across the region on all three days with frequent strong winds. Feeling cold in the wind.