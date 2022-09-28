News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: Cloudy Wednesday ahead until downpour sets in overnight starting at 8pm

Sheffield can expect a dry and cloudy Wednesday ahead until a downpour makes its entrance at around 8pm.

By Alastair Ulke
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 7:59 am

Forecasters say the autumnal chill that set in this week so far will ease up just a little, with temperatures reaching highs of 14C by late afternoon with a calmer breeze than we’ve seen so far.

Then, starting at around 8pm, heavy rain will wash over South Yorkshire, reaching its peak at 11pm and last until 3am.

It also means tomorrow is likely to have scattered showers throughout the day.

Heavy rain is expected to set in over night from September 28 into September 29.

