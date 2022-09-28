Sheffield weather: Cloudy Wednesday ahead until downpour sets in overnight starting at 8pm
Sheffield can expect a dry and cloudy Wednesday ahead until a downpour makes its entrance at around 8pm.
Forecasters say the autumnal chill that set in this week so far will ease up just a little, with temperatures reaching highs of 14C by late afternoon with a calmer breeze than we’ve seen so far.
Then, starting at around 8pm, heavy rain will wash over South Yorkshire, reaching its peak at 11pm and last until 3am.
It also means tomorrow is likely to have scattered showers throughout the day.