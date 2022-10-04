Sheffield weather: Cloudy day followed by heavy rain in the afternoon for South Yorkshire
It will be grey but muggy day for Sheffield ahead of heavy rain arriving this afternoon.
Despite highs of 17C today (October 4), Sheffield will be clouded over for much of the day with a stiff breeze setting in by midday.
Then, starting at around 2pm, heavy rain will settle in for around four hours, reaching its worst at 3pm.
Then, it will be muggy overnight with more heavy showers returning at 9pm.
That won’t be the last of it though, as rain is expected all day Wednesday.