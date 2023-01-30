Exactly when the Met Office predicts the latest cold snap will arrive in Sheffield before warmer weather returns to the region.

Sheffield is in for another week of cold weather as it heads into February, with reports of a cold snap affecting some areas of the UK. This week, Sheffield is anticipated to have bitterly cold weather , with nighttime lows of 1C amid reports of unsettled weather conditions throughout the country.

According to the Met Office , Sheffield will start the week (January 30) with highs of 8C and lows of 5C in the evening, with a minimum temperature of 2C and a chance of rain. On Tuesday (January 31), Sheffield will likely experience some blustery showers and heavy rain in the evening, with lows just above freezing temperatures.

The Met Office forecast continued unpleasant weather, with some northern regions seeing cooler temperatures than southern regions. The national weather forecaster predicts as much as a six-degree difference in temperature between some locations, with Plymouth experiencing the highest variation (10C), while Aberdeen will only experience 4C.

However, the big temperature difference will narrow as the week progresses, including in Sheffield as the weather is likely to experience warmer weather next week. The Met Office predicts UK temperatures will range between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius by February 5.

Sheffield weather forecast this week

Today (January 30)

Windy throughout the morning, with some significant gusts. However, winds should subside later in the day, with a maximum temperature of 9C.

Tonight

Dry at first with occasional clear spells, but denser cloud and rain outbreaks moving east overnight, clearing by daybreak. Winds picking up again, with severe gusts developing later. The minimum temperature is 2C.

Tuesday (January 31)

Windy with sunny spells and some blustery showers, these perhaps more frequent into the evening, and wintry over hill tops. Feeling chilly in the strong winds. Maximum temperatures of 8C and lows of 1C from 6pm to 6am.

Outlook for Wednesday (February 1) to Friday (February 2):

Wednesday will be windy, with some sunny intervals and showers. Winds will die down later. Rain and drizzle will move east Thursday, when temperatures will be milder. On Friday, expect sporadic drizzle in the west and drier conditions in the east, with moderate and breezy conditions.