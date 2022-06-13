With the UK set to be hit by a series of heatwaves this summer, the first is forecast to reach Sheffield this week, with temperatures in the high-20 degrees.

The week will start off with fairly mild temperatures of 20C on Monday and Tuesday, but as it progresses, we should notice a spike in temperatures.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be hot days with temperatures reaching 23C across both days, with no rain expected and sunshine throughout the majority of each day.

The city will be in for a blazing end to the week, with Friday set to be one of Sheffield’s hottest days of the year so far. The city is expected to be bathed in constant sun throughout, with temperatures averaging 26C throughout most of the afternoon and peaking at 28C.

After the 28C high of Friday, June 17, the weekend will see the heat fade, with temperatures returning to an expected 20C on the Saturday.

A ‘very high’ pollen count is forecasted by Met Office for the coming week, with no rain expected on any day this week.

Temperatures in the city should be feeling high too, with very gentle breezes expected, meaning the ‘feels like temperatures’ should remain high throughout the week.

Most areas of the UK, including Sheffield, are anticipating several heatwaves this summer.