Sheffield has been warned it could face a weekend of disruption, with a storm set to hit the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has put the city on a yellow alert for wind for Sunday, with windspeeds of up to 50mph expected.

The warning covers the period from 6am until 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the Met Office’s graded alerts, a yellow warning means delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, with some bus and train services probably affected, with some journeys taking longer.

Sheffield has been warning it could face disruption when high winds hit the city on Sunday. Pictured is s tree brought down by Storm Otto in the city in 2023.

They also warn that some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “As we shift from a cold easterly weather regime to milder westerly conditions, the Atlantic air brings with it some potentially impactful weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the coming days, successive weather fronts bring strong winds and bands of rainfall across the UK with a risk some areas, particularly in the west later in the weekend, could see some low or even medium impacts.

“Weather warnings have been issued to highlight the potential for travel disruption, dangerous conditions near coasts and the possibility of power cuts for some.”

Sheffield is forecast to see heavy rain arrive by 9am on Sunday, and to continue into the early afternoon, turning to light rain by 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But wind speeds are expected to reach 50mph in some parts of the city, and 49mph in the city centre.

Gusts of 40mph and over are expected most of the day, peaking at around 12noon.

However the temperatures are expected to remain warmer than last week, reaching double figures again, a week after parts of the city briefly saw some snow on high ground last Sunday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.

Click here to sign up 👇