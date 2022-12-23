Sheffield can expect to see a dry, bright if occasionally cloudy Christmas period starting this weekend.

After the freezing cold snap of last week and even the downpour this Friday, the Met Office is predicting little chance of rain and milder temperatures across Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Here is a day by day forecast for your festive period in Sheffield:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weather in Sheffield on Christmas Eve

This is the Met Office weather forecast for Sheffield on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 24 is set to be a bright, mild, if gusty Saturday to reward everyone for getting through their pre-Chrimbo working week. Temperatures in Sheffield will hover around 6C during the day, with some wintery sun in the morning.

Light clouds will arrive from 2pm and there is even a chance of short showers at 9pm, but that should be the last of any rain for the festive weekend. It’s especially good news for anyone making use of a Christmas Even on Saturday to plan a big festive night, as it should remain dry and mild into the early hours of Christmas morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weather in Sheffield on Christmas Day

The Met Office is not predicting a white Christmas for Sheffield. Instead, December 25 will likely be clouded over and blustery, with mild temperatures reaching highs of 9C and little chance of rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weather in Sheffield on Boxing Day