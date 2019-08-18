Sheffield weather – Breezy with scattered showers and some sunny spells
It is match day today and those who plan to watch the game or stay outdoor are advised to prepare themselves as it will be a breezy day in Sheffield with sunshine and showers.
According to the Met Office, it will be breezy with scattered showers and some sunny spells, especially by the end of the afternoon.
They say showers may become quite heavy at times, with a chance of thunder and the maximum temperature will be 20°C
Tonight, it will be drier during the evening as showers mostly die out.
The will be variable cloud but skies are expected to clear overnight with clear although a few showers are possible, especially across the Pennines.
The minimum temperature will be 9°C.
Later at 2pm, Sheffield United will host Crystal Palace on the second weekend of the new Premier League season.