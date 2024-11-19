Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The snow may be over with, but Sheffield is in for a bitterly cold night ahead.

The Met Office predicted a low chance of last night’s snow settling in Sheffield due to the early-evening sleet, but settle it did, and the city has woken up to an impromptu winter wonderland.

The snow should be over in Sheffield for the week but conditions mean it will feel as bitterly cold as -5C overnight today (November 19). | Robert Cumber

Now, the city is in for several days of frightfully cold weather, including conditions ‘feeling like’ -5C tonight (November 19).

Here is the outlook in Sheffield following last night’s heavy snow.

Tuesday, November 19 - Cloudy but sunny conditions will raise the air temperature to a maximum of 2C today, which could see off the snow before the end of the day. There is no further snow predicted.

However, by tonight conditions could turn bitterly cold, especially early tomorrow morning. The clouds are expected to clear away towards midnight, resulting in it ‘feeling’ as low as -5C overnight. The air temperature itself will also drop to -1C by midnight, meaning Wednesday morning will likely be frosty with potential for ice.

Wednesday, November 20: A clear night should give way to a bright, sunny but chilly day. The Met Office predicts clear sun all day along with the wind rising to around 26mph, resulting in it ‘feeling’ like -3C in the day and another freezing cold night ahead. There is no weather warning in place for ice although it is likely, and there is no further snow predicted yet.

Thursday, November 21: Warming up - to an air temperature of 2C. Sunny but cloudy and winds of up to 28mph will make it another chilly day, but with nights set to lose their edge and feel more like -2C outside.